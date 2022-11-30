Traffic stop yields gun, drug charges

Little Rock police early Monday arrested a man on gun and drug charges following a traffic stop for speeding, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Dunavan Bailey, 35, of Little Rock, around 2:30 a.m. after using a radar gun to determine he was driving 51 mph in an area where the speed limit is 30 mph, the report states.

Seeing a handgun in the passenger seat, officers got Bailey to step out of the vehicle and reported smelling burnt marijuana inside, the report says.

A search of the vehicle located multi-colored pills that had printed on them the symbol used under the Americans with Disabilities Act to indicate disabled parking spots, police said.

Bailey faces two felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and possession of MDMA -- and was issued traffic citations for speeding and driving with a suspended license.