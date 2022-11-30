Sections
Two arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

by Tom Sissom | Today at 1:00 a.m.


Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Aaron Miller, 30, of 2331 W. Deane No. 7 in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Miller was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Ileen Hernandez, 38, of 514 Butterfield Coach Road in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Hernandez was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.


Print Headline: Records

