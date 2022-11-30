U.S. lawmakers skeptical Kroger-Albertsons merger will mean lower prices

U.S. senators from both parties have expressed skepticism that a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons will result in lower prices for consumers.

“Fewer local options mean less competition to keep prices low,” said Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat, in a hearing Tuesday before the antitrust subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

But the chief executive officers of Kroger and Albertsons insisted there will still be competition and said a merger will help them counter growing rivals like Walmart, Costco and Amazon.

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said the days of shoppers buying all their groceries at one store, once a week, are gone. Shoppers often get their groceries at five or six locations, McMullen said.

“I just don’t see less competition going forward,” he said. “It’s easy for customers to take a left turn or a right turn.”

Kroger announced its plan to acquire Albertsons for $20 billion in mid-October. Together the companies would control about 13% of the U.S. grocery market. If it’s approved by U.S. antitrust regulators, the deal is expected to close in early 2024.

Cincinnati-based Kroger operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith’s and Harris Teeter. Alberstons, based in Boise, Idaho, operates 2,273 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw’s. Together the companies employ around 710,000 people.