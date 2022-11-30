Yellville man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charge

A Yellville man pleaded guilty this morning to a misdemeanor charge in the U.S. Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2021.

Jon Thomas Mott, 39, pled guilty to 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(G): Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Three other charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth accepted Mott's guilty plea and scheduled his sentencing hearing for March 8.

Mott faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison, five years probation and a $5,000 fine. He has agreed to pay $500 in restitution.

Today's plea agreement hearing was held via teleconference from the federal court in the District of Columbia.