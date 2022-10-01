$10,000 bail set for WC student, 18

A Watson Chapel School District student remains in Jefferson County jail on $10,000 bail after she was arrested on probable cause for three counts of communicating a false alarm to the junior and senior high schools.

Bail was set for Renesha Washington, 18, during a hearing Friday, two days after she was arrested on Texas Street in Pine Bluff. Washington is accused of sending a prank text message to the Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association 911 communications center that students had been shot on campus Sept. 16, another false message that the schools were under a bomb threat Sept. 23 and that multiple stabbings took place Monday.

Sending a false alarm is a Class A misdemeanor under Arkansas law, but because Washington allegedly sent three false alarms, she could face a Class D felony, which carries a penalty of up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Washington will likely be expelled from school by the Watson Chapel School Board, which meets Oct. 10.