2 people killed in wreck near Hot Springs

Two people died and two more were injured in a crash on U.S. 270 outside Hot Springs on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Joyce Newton, 75, and Robert Newton, 76, both of Leola, were fatally injured about 1:20 p.m. when a 1992 Chevrolet pickup crashed into a 2017 Ford Edge they were passengers in as the Ford turned from a private driveway onto Malvern Avenue, part of U.S. 270.

The driver of the Ford, Kenneth W. Newton, 73, of Leola, and the driver of the Chevrolet, Christopher Rogers, 40, of Malvern, were both injured in the crash.

A state trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry.