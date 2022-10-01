4A-7

ARKADELEPHIA 54, MENA 7

ARKADELPHIA – Donovan Whitten completed 10 of 13 passes for 182 yards and 4 touchdowns in a blowout for Arkadelphia (5-0, 1-0 4A-7).

The Badgers ran out to a 21-0, first-quarter lead and cruised from that point on to remain undefeated. LaTonnieo Hughes had two touchdown catches while Carter Babb and Evan Bailey had one each for Arkadelphia.

Kyle Reed rushed 5 times for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns, and fellow sophomore Ja'Quavus Purifoy added 97 yards on the ground and a touchdown in the win. Allen Buckley also scored for the Badgers.

Jayden Felix scored the lone touchdown for Mena (3-2, 0-1).