Arkansas Index up 2.5% for quarter 3

The Arkansas Index tracking the state's largest publicly traded stocks posted narrow gains in the third quarter ending Friday though the overall performance for the year remains down by 7.4%.

The index was up 2.5% in the third quarter, a substantial improvement over key national indexes, which continued a slide that began in January.

The S&P 500 was down 5% in the quarter and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 500 points again Friday, closing at 28,725.51. That's a decline of about 6.7% for the quarter. The NASDAQ market was down about 4% in the three-months ending Sept. 30.

Chris Harkins, managing director of the Raymond James & Associates office in Little Rock, assisted in compiling the figures.

Murphy USA Inc. led the way in the Arkansas Index's quarter.

"Shares have rallied 20% this past quarter and up 38% year-to-date," Harkins said Friday. "A big part of the company's business model is to locate its stores near Walmart stores, and collaborates with Walmart on discount fuel programs, mainly Walmart plus."

Murphy was down nearly 1% Friday, closing at $274.91. C0mpany operations chiefly focus on the marketing of retail motor-fuel products and convenience merchandise through a network of 1,695 retail stores spread across 27 states.

Retailers also posted gains in the quarter, with Walmart and Dillard's Inc. registering robust improvements.

"Shares of Little Rock-based retailer Dillard's rallied more than 16% in the third quarter and are up 12% this year," Harkins noted. Dillard's delivered a strong finish for the quarter, skyrocketing nearly 4% Friday and was up $9.88 cents to close at $272.76 on a day the Dow plummeted.

Bentonville-based Walmart's shares jumped 9% over the past three months yet are down 9.6% this year. The stock closed Friday down nearly 2% at $129.70.

Likewise, Home BancShares Inc. of Conway was up in the quarter. "Home BancShares shares are up 9.8% this past quarter and down 7% this year, besting the NASDAQ Bank index that is off 19.3% year-to-date," Harkins said.

The Arkansas Index saw some major changes in the quarter as USA Truck ceased trading after the Van Buren company was purchased by DB Schenker of Germany, one of the world's leading logistics service providers.

At the same time, Westrock Coffee Holdings joined the index as the international coffee and tea provider went public in August with initial trading at about $10 per share on the Nasdaq. "Shares of Westrock are up 9% since it began trading," Harkins added.

In going public, Westrock also announced it attracted nearly $300 million from private investors and another $350 million credit line during the merger process to supports its global expansion plans.

Westrock announced plans in December to double the size of its facilities in Central Arkansas as part of a multiyear project in Conway that also will increase production in North Carolina and Malaysia. The Conway investment is projected to reach about $200 million.