Wilmar, 1910: Anderson's Wilmar Cash Store in Drew County had a promotion going, according to the penciled message. "A coupon is given with every cash purchase. When the purchases amount to $3.00 a beautiful dish is given free to each customer." "The Quality High, The Price Low," reads the card signed by Mrs. Anderson.

