Benton County issues burn ban after less than 1 inch of precipitation falls in September





BENTONVILLE -- Benton County is under a burn ban, according to county officials.

A news release announcing the ban was issued around 11 a.m. Friday.

More 24-hour burn bans will be issued over the weekend until County Judge Barry Moehring can sign a court-ordered burn ban Monday, said Melody Kwok, county communications director.

No outdoor, open burning is permitted, according to the release.

The county had less than 1 inch of precipitation in September, most of that falling during the first two days of the month, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla.

Visit https://bentoncountyar.gov/fire-marshal/ for more information.



