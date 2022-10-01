Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Benton County issues burn ban after less than 1 inch of precipitation falls in September

by Mike Jones | Today at 4:00 a.m.
A sign in the 70 West Fire Protection District alerts drivers that there was now a burn ban in place on Wednesday. - Photo by Donald Cross of The Sentinel-Record


BENTONVILLE -- Benton County is under a burn ban, according to county officials.

A news release announcing the ban was issued around 11 a.m. Friday.

More 24-hour burn bans will be issued over the weekend until County Judge Barry Moehring can sign a court-ordered burn ban Monday, said Melody Kwok, county communications director.

No outdoor, open burning is permitted, according to the release.

The county had less than 1 inch of precipitation in September, most of that falling during the first two days of the month, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla.

Visit https://bentoncountyar.gov/fire-marshal/ for more information.


Print Headline: Benton County issues burn ban

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT