Boll Weevils clicking behind Brown

There's been several factors that have contributed to the promising start the University of Arkansas at Monticello has put together this season.

The Boll Weevils' defense has been one of the best in the Great American Conference, especially their defensive backfield, their run game has ascended into the top 10 of NCAA Division II and the special teams have come through more times than not.

But there's a common component to the aforementioned that's driven it all to help transform UAM into a major player in league title race.

Quarterback Demilon Brown has been about as pivotal to the Boll Weevils as any one player can be for a team that's opened eyes around a conference that's been dominated by Harding, Ouachita Baptist and Henderson State ever since it debuted in 2011.

That's not to say that one of those programs won't win the GAC championship this year, but what the former Rivercrest standout is doing is ringing loud and clear on an even wider scale.

"He is really just an unbelievable human being, first and foremost," UAM Coach Hud Jackson said. "I know this is cliche to say, but Demilon's a student of the game, he really is. He's a great leader for our football team, and guy's respond to him. And when I say that, I mean everyone on the team responds to him.

"We realize what we have in him."

What the Boll Weevils have in Brown is a multi-purpose talent that's allowed them to blossom in every phase.

The 6-2 junior is averaging 327.8 yards of offense, which ranks eighth in the country. The 136.5 yards rushing Brown routinely puts up is good enough for seventh, and the eight rushing touchdowns he has is not only tied for third nationally, but it's also better than six other teams in the GAC.

In addition, his seven passing touchdowns are tied for fourth in the conference.

That dual-threat has made it difficult for teams to slow down UAM (3-1, 3-1), which will look to continue trending upward against Southwestern Oklahoma State (2-2, 2-2) today at 2 p.m. But Brown's play has helped bust open everything else for the Boll Weevils.

"He's a guy that's kept us well-balanced," Jackson said of Brown. "Teams have to be aware of him, and that's not me saying something in a way that makes us any better than anyone else. Demilon's just a good football player, a guy that people have to pay attention to."

While a great deal of focus has been on Brown, UAM's other skill players have taken off as well.

Running back Jonero Scott has carried for 97 yards or more in three of the team's four games while the pass-catching trio of Isaiah Cross, LaCedric Smith and Jordan Mansfield has combined to haul in 31 passes for 664 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The production that group, along with others, has enabled UAM's offense to keep drives alive, too, which benefits a young defense that's taken a leap.

The Boll Weevils ranked seventh in total defense in the GAC in 2021, but they're fourth going into today. Also, they have just as many interceptions (11) now as they did all of last season.

Jackson sees something in UAM's next opponent that could impede the Boll Weevils' progress.

"Those guys are really athletic," Jackson said of Southwestern Oklahoma State. "They've got a quarterback [Tylan Morton] that can spin it, and they're big up front on both sides of the football. And the thing about it is that they're playing with more confidence each week."

That confidence stems from the strides the Bulldogs have made under Coach Josh Kirkland. Southwestern Oklahoma State had dropped 13 games in a row until it picked up what may end up being a season-defining, 24-20 victory over Southern Arkansas on Sept. 10. That win came a week after the Bulldogs played Henderson State tough before running out of steam in the fourth quarter and losing 30-13.

"It's one of those deals where I think all of their coaches are getting use to the style of football that's being played in the Great American Conference," Jackson explained. "So that team has taken that next step and is playing more consistent. We certainly don't take anybody for granted, we're not that type of program.

"We know that we've got to battle week in and week out, focus on ourselves and figure out the things we feel like we can do to take advantage of whatever teams show us offensively and defensively.

Jackson does plan on taking advantage of what Brown brings to the table, which has been a proven recipe for success.

"We're going to keep game-planning those types of things to have him involved in a lot," he said. "And I think by doing that, we can continue to be consistent on offense. But we also know that anyone can be beat on any given day. So we've just got to go out and handle our business."