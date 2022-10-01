CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 53, PINE BLUFF DOLLARWAY 6

CAMDEN -- Caleb Johnson ran for two scores and threw for two more to lead Camden Harmony Grove (4-2, 2-0 3A-6) to a convincing win over Dollarway (0-5, 0-2) in a battle of Cardinals.

Johnson ran for touchdowns of 10 and 47 yards and threw TD passes of 42 yards to Andrew Taylor and 57 yards to Landon Garrett, who also turned in a 38-yard scoring run.

DaVonta Hubbard (12 yards), Damariyon Billingly (38) and Braden Brown (4) also had touchdown runs for Camden Harmony Grove.