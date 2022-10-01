Carlisle 48, Episcopal Collegiate 21

CARLISLE -- The Bison kept their undefeated season rolling with a runaway over the Wildcats at Bison Stadium.

Carlisle (5-0, 2-0 2A-4), powered by running back Jason Sullivan's 244 yards and five touchdowns, ran for 392 yards as a team, averaging 6.4 yards on 61 carries. The Bison led 14-0 after a quarter and never trailed, holding a 34-7 advantage through three.

Episcopal Collegiate (3-2, 0-1) was led by Gray Lee's 14-0f-20 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown. Kollin Robinson ran six times for 50 yards and Lee added 58 rushing yards of his own.