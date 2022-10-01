Catholic overcomes halftime deficit to top West Memphis





Little Rock Catholic Coach John Fogleman laughed when the text message popped up on his phone Friday afternoon.

"Do you have any idea the last time Catholic started a season 5-0?" it read.

No, Fogleman didn't want to look ahead. But it wasn't the first time he'd been asked the question this week.

The Rockets went 4-0 in 2018 but hadn't begun a year with five consecutive victories since the turn of the century. Fogleman's best guess was in the 1980s -- Catholic won back-to-back titles in 1984 and 1985.

He certainly knows the answer to that piece of trivia now.

The Rockets put on a dominant defensive showing after halftime Friday night, holding West Memphis to 40 yards and no points on 13 plays as Catholic came from behind for a 37-16 victory at War Memorial Stadium. Quarterback Sam Sanders accounted for all five of the Rockets touchdowns -- two on the ground and three through the air -- keeping his team firmly planted atop the 6A-East standings.

"You should be proud of your accomplishments, so it's not like we're going to ignore it," Fogleman said of his team's unbeaten start. "But we're certainly not going to harp on it."

The Blue Devils, who led 16-14 at halftime, had their opportunities to take an even larger advantage into the locker room.

West Memphis (4-1, 3-1) got into the red zone three times yet ended up with field goals on each of those possessions. A 40-yard rainbow from Keland Mills to Dylan Greer -- which proved to be the visitors' lone touchdown of the night -- helped the Blue Devils outgain Catholic 226-159 in the first two quarters.

But a speech from one of the Rockets' assistants changed the tenor at the break.

"He was like, 'Do you want to lose this way?' " Sanders said. "We haven't been behind at halftime, and I think that kind of motivated us to come out a better team."

Catholic (5-0, 4-0) put on a clinic in ball control over the second half, keeping possession for 17 of 24 minutes and finding the end zone on three of its four drives.

The Rockets marched 67 yards on 12 plays out of the half to retake the lead at 21-16 on a 10-yard catch-and-run by Dominic Keeton.

Then, after the teams traded three-and-outs, Catholic capitalized on a fumble at the West Memphis 32. Not only were the Rockets able to burn another 5:32 off the clock, but Sanders wriggled his way around in the pocket before punching in a 2-yard run to extend his team's lead to 28-16.

"We lost a little momentum when they scored on us [at the start of the third quarter]," Blue Devils Coach Robert Hooks said. "Once you turn the ball over and they come back to score again, we allowed doubt to creep in."

As much as Catholic was the beneficiary of its defense, the Rockets needed points to climb out of their halftime hole.

Sanders left little doubt as to who deserved the brunt of the offensive credit, contributing to 247 of the Rockets' 313 yards -- 173 passing and 74 rushing -- nearly 80% of his team's total.

"He doesn't get rattled, he just keeps competing," Fogleman said of his quarterback. "He made a couple of plays tonight [when things] kind of broke down. ... It's great having a senior back there."









