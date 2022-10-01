Cave Springs candle-makers switch up scents for fall





BELLA VISTA -- With summer giving way to fall, Nicole Greene is managing to keep pace with the change by switching out the fragrances of the candles she sells at the Bella Vista Farmers Market and through her online store.

Greene, who owns The Evergreene Heart, and her brother, Justin McGinnis, make scented candles and sell them online through the business and in person at farmers markets, craft fairs and makers markets throughout Northwest Arkansas.

McGinnis also sharpens knives through his business, Precision Cutlery, and the two have been mainstays at the Bella Vista Farmers Market throughout the current season, which comes to a close on Oct. 30.

"My brother and I make all of the candles," Greene said. "We do candles, wax melts, room sprays and carpet fresheners. Everything is phthalate-free, paraffin-free and free of known carcinogens, so it's all clean for your home. They're free of hormone disruptors and all the bad things that are typically in synthetic fragrances."

As the calendar flips over to fall, Greene has switched gears to more autumn- and winter-related scents.

"We switch seasonally," she said. "We carry four year-round fragrances: Cottonwood, White Sage Lavender, Black Sea and Mountain Morning. Everything else that we carry we do seasonally, so we typically carry eight to nine seasonal in fall and winter and eight to nine in spring and summer."

Featured at her Farmers Market booth on Sunday were her Black Sea skull candles.

"It's a very masculine smell but still clean at the same time," Greene said. "It's the best-selling fragrance that we have."

While that fragrance is the overall best seller, Greene said Autumn Campfire is tops among the fall fragrances.

Other current seasonal scents include Christmas Tree, Hot Apple Cider and Cinnamon Chai.

The Evergreene Heart is based in Cave Springs, but Greene said a lot of her business is done online.

"We sell online, and we do between one and five markets a week in person all over Northwest Arkansas," she said. "We typically do one market every other week during the winter, and that's about the same in the summer because it gets really hot and our products melt. In the spring and the fall we do one to five markets a week."

Greene said the best way to find out where she will be selling her products in person is to follow The Evergreene Heart on Instagram. The products can also be viewed on The Evergreene Heart's Facebook and Etsy pages.



