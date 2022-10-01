CIA museum adds Tubman statue

WASHINGTON -- The statue of abolitionist and military spy Harriet Tubman joins two others on the CIA campus that depict Nathan Hale, an American spy killed by the British during the Revolutionary War, and William Donovan, considered the "founding father" of the CIA.

"It was awesome," said CIA Museum Director Robert Byer, who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Langley, Va., in an interview with The Washington Post. He added that it was "moving" but declined to provide further details.

CIA director William Burr shared ribbon-cutting duties with Tina Wyatt, a descendant of Tubman's who was invited to the private ceremony.

Agency employees proposed the statue project after attending a team-building program in Maryland, where Tubman was raised and eventually led scores of enslaved people to freedom. It is a reproduction of a statue by Brian Hanlon that stands in front of the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn, N.Y., with the artist's permission.

At first blush, Tubman, a civil-rights activist who famously and repeatedly broke the law, might seem an unlikely inspiration for today's foreign intelligence officers. But Byer said there was a lot of overlap between the "ethos" of the CIA and Tubman.

Since 2018, the CIA has taken some employees on "Leadership Ethos Rides" retracing the path of Tubman's Underground Railroad missions along the Eastern Shore.

On these missions, she led enslaved people to safety and freedom -- actions that in the intelligence community would be classified as "exfiltration from a denied area," Byer said. The rides highlight Tubman and the CIA's shared traits, Byer said, like "dedication, sacrifice and stewardship."

The statue depicts Tubman when she was younger than she appears in most photographs.

She holds a lantern in her raised right arm, symbolically lighting the path to freedom. Her left arm reaches back, her wrist tilted just so, as if to warn her "passengers" on the Underground Railroad not to move just yet.

During the Civil War, when Tubman was in her 40s, she became the first woman to plan and lead a U.S. Army expedition.

In South Carolina, Tubman went behind enemy lines dressed as an enslaved person to gather intelligence from enslaved people about the locations of Confederate torpedoes on the Combahee River. With this intel, Union gunboats were able to move up the river undetected and successfully raid Confederate strongholds.

On their way back down the river, Union troops freed hundreds of enslaved people, many of whom joined the fight.

The Combahee River Raid has earned Tubman spots in the Military Intelligence Corps Hall of Fame and the International Spy Museum, though Byer pointed out that since she wasn't stealing secrets and giving them to foreign intelligence, she wasn't a "spy" in the strictest sense, but an "intelligence collector."

"A woke military is a weak military," former CIA director Mike Pompeo tweeted Tuesday.

Still, Tubman's remarkable service points to another of the CIA's goals, one that some people might dismiss as too modern, too "woke," but that Byer argued was key.

"We need diversity in order to do our mission here," Byer said. "If those slaves hadn't trusted Harriet Tubman, they wouldn't have given her information."