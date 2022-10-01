City looks at raising relief for nonprofits

FAYETTEVILLE -- A City Council member is sponsoring a measure to free up more federal pandemic relief money to give to nonprofit groups by putting less money toward citywide projects.

The move would undo a vote the council made in April to take a "standard allowance" from the federal government, resulting in less paperwork and more money for city projects. Administrators compared the move to taking a standard deduction on income taxes, rather than filling out an itemized deduction.

Council member Mark Kinion said he wants his fellow council members to revisit the decision during its meeting Tuesday. He said the number of nonprofit representatives who have reached out to him has been "formidable."

The city received $17.9 million in American Rescue Plan money. The vote the council took in April enabled the city to use $10 million toward city projects such as water and sewer lines, computer network upgrades and parks. The rest would go to projects and financial assistance for various nonprofit groups, organizations and government-affiliated social programs.

The city's staff has made recommendations to the council on how to allocate the money for nonprofit projects and relief. The council so far has held two workshops to discuss use of the money but hasn't yet voted.

The city received $646,480 in requests for financial assistance to a dozen organizations, and the staff recommends granting all the requests. However, in a separate application process, 34 nonprofit groups applied for nearly $20.4 million in grants. The staff is recommending the council approve about $4.3 million in requests to 11 organizations. Members used a scoring matrix to rank each application.

Council member Teresa Turk said during the April vote she felt reserving a majority of the money for city projects, rather than nonprofits, strayed from the act's intent. Kinion said Tuesday during a council agenda-setting session that a number of worthy organizations weren't recommended for any money or for less than requested, and they suffered a major financial impact because of the pandemic.

"I would like for this to be discussed seriously and possibly offer the opportunity for more community services and more community organizations to receive some of the funding," Kinion said.

Sarah Moore, who is challenging Kinion for his council seat in the Nov. 8 general election, said she applauds any effort the city takes to put more resources into community services. She said she hopes city officials have a larger conversation about solutions to growing economic disparities.

"The spirit of those monies were for them to go toward disproportionally impacted populations that have historically been oppressed," Moore said. "There's been a lot of concern amongst community members that we're losing the focus about what historic monies these could be to really change the lives of everyday folks in our community."

During the Sept. 7 workshop, council members discussed the possibility of taking some of the $10 million "standard allowance" and putting it toward nonprofit groups. Chief Financial Officer Paul Becker advised the council against doing that. He recommended the council instead, if it wants, consider a measure to rescind the April vote and have staff send an individualized request for reimbursement to the federal government showing the city's revenue loss during the pandemic. Becker said the city lost about $6.9 million in revenue.

Five council members -- Sonia Gutierrez Harvey, Mike Wiederkehr, Sloan Scroggin, Sarah Bunch and Holly Hertzberg -- said during the Sept. 7 workshop they wanted to keep the standard allowance. Wiederkehr said he felt putting the money toward citywide projects helps the most people because every resident would benefit from those projects.

If approved, the measure Kinion sponsored would move just more than $3 million from city projects and make it available to nonprofit groups.

Martin Miller, executive director of TheatreSquared, said the whole process has been confusing. TheatreSquared applied for more than $1.2 million as a grant, rather than financial assistance, at the direction of city staff, he said. The application was ranked among the lowest of the 34.

Miller questioned why the city would put a majority of pandemic relief money toward projects for which it could use its own money. The city generally can't use taxpayer money to provide assistance to nonprofits, and the number of applications indicates the need, he said.

"From the perspective of nonprofits -- this is the only time you're allowed to do this, and you're making it a much smaller pool of funds right off the bat," Miller said. "Nonprofits who all have genuine need have to compete against each other for this smaller pool of dollars."