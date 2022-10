CONWAY CHRISTIAN 34, HECTOR 30

CONWAY -- Conway Christian (3-2, 1-0) earned a 2A-1 win over Hector (3-2-1, 1-1).

Cooper Johnson hauled in a touchdown pass for the Eagles.

Josh Tibbs had a rushing score for Conway Christian.

For Hector, Jackson Taylor finished with two rushing touchdowns and Brent Casto added another score on the ground.