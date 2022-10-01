Conway shuts out North Little Rock





Conway -- It's been 10 quarters of football since the last points were scored on the Conway defense.

No. 2 Conway's defense held an opponent scoreless for a second consecutive week as the Wampus Cats cruised to a 35-0 win over North Little Rock Friday night in 7A-Central Conference play at John McConnell Stadium.

"Any time you can pitch a shutout, you got to be happy," Conway Coach Keith Fimple said. "They did a good job of again executing what we wanted to get done during practice this week and then coming out and doing it right here on the football field."

The Wampus Cats' (5-0, 2-0) offense gets most of the attention and it did its part against the Charging Wildcats (2-3, 1-1).

Quarterback Donoyvn Omolo passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Boogie Carr rushed for 107 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Carr scored the lone touchdown of the first quarter on a 15-yard run to make the score 7-0. Omolo had thrown a scoring pass to wide receiver Cris O'Neal earlier in the drive, but an ineligible man downfield penalty delayed the touchdown.

To start the second quarter, Conway forced a turnover on downs at its own 1-yard line following a 16-play, 79-yard drive by NLR.

The Wampus Cats took possession and drove inside the NLR 10-yard line. But a dropped pass in the end zone and a subsequent penalty forced Conway to settle for a 31-yard field goal that was blocked.

The scoreline might not suggest it, but Conway had its warts against NLR. Penalties threatened to halt drives throughout the first half and second-half turnovers later helped to hold Conway to seven points after halftime.

The Wampus Cats' offense that entered the night scoring 50 points per game found its groove in the second quarter.

Halfway through the quarter, Omolo lofted a ball up for O'Neal to run under near the left side of the end zone. Conway took a 14-0 lead thanks to the 30-yard connection.

A little over three minutes later, Carr capitalized on a defensive holding penalty the play before to run one in from 40 yards, making the score 21-0.

Conway's defense came up with its first turnover four plays later when Quadrell Wilson intercepted NLR quarterback Tyson Bradden.

It took Omolo and the offense four plays to repay Wilson's favor with a touchdown. Wide receiver Rome Fields shrugged off a defender that was later called for pass interference to catch a 21-yard touchdown and make it 28-0.

Conway and NLR traded turnovers early in the third quarter with Wilson recovering a fumble and Diemere Manuel intercepting Omolo.

Later in the quarter, Carr found his third score on a 29-yard, seemingly boosted by a would-be NLR tackler.

One of North Little Rock's main strengths is its defensive line. Led by University of Arkansas commit Quincy Rhodes, the unit can cause offenses its fair share of problems.

On the whole, the Conway offensive line was able to keep its opposition in check.

"You know, they don't get a whole lot of love because of the skill guys we have," Fimple said. "They did a great job tonight blocking an extremely talented front of North Little Rock. . You can talk about Boogie Darr and Donovan, and you can talk about Rome and Jackson Anderson, I can keep on naming them. But it starts up front. I was really proud of the way those guys worked tonight."





Conway defensive lineman Demarkale McKency tackles North Little Rock running back Torrance Moore during the first quarter Friday night at John McConnell Stadium in Conway. More photos at arkansasonline.com/101connlr/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)







North Little Rock running back Torrance Moore (22) is tackled by a pack of Conway defenders during the first quarter of the Wampus Cats’ victory Friday at McConnell Stadium in Conway. More photos at arkansasonline.com/101connlr/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)











Gallery: HS Football: NLR vs Conway







