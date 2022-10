2A-2

DES ARC 52, MARIANNA 16

MARIANNA – A monster night from Trevion Reed carried the way for an easy win for Des Arc (2-2, 2-0 2A-2).

Reed had 105 yards rushing, caught a 40-yard touchdown passes and returned a fumble 95 yards for a score for the Eagles, who've won back-to-back games since being shut out by Carlisle on Sept. 16.

Marianna (0-4, 0-2) dropped its 13th game in a row dating back to 2020.