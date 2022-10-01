Sections
EAST POINSETT COUNTY 68, McCRORY 42

Today at 2:34 a.m.

2A-2

LEPANTO -- Carter Smith threw for five touchdowns to lead the Warriors (5-0, 2-0 2A-2) past the Jaguars (1-4, 1-1).

Smith completed 10-of-14 passes for 245 yards. Dennis Gains ran for three touchdowns, made seven stops on defense and also recorded an interception. Omar McCustion caught four passes for 100 yards, three of them touchdowns, and also had an interception. Tyler Moore added three scores including two receptions for 100 yards.

Michael Collins led the EPC defense with 13 tackles.

