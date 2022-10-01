Faith Matters: Quakers choose simplicity, integrity and equality

"Wear it as long as you can ..."

One story often told about George Fox involves William Penn, the founder of Pennsylvania and an adult convert to Quakerism. The style at the time in England was for an aristocratic man to wear a sword as part of his formal dress. A gentleman would not think of leaving the house without his sword buckled at his side. The story says that when Penn became a nonviolent Quaker, he began to question whether he should continue wearing a sword. "Wear it as long as you can," Fox responded.

True or not, the story is typical of Quakerism. Ours is a religion of spirit, not of laws. We believe in the principle of nonviolence, but no one is required to swear to it. The principles -- we call them "testimonies" -- such as simplicity, integrity and equality, describe how we aspire to live. Anyone who disagrees with the principles is not likely to want to be a Quaker, so it is taken for granted that Quakers do their best to live by them. We fail sometimes, of course, but the goal is always there.

The story ends with Penn eventually putting away his sword, and suffering for it; his father disowned him and he was shunned by society. (Breaking the class rules was severely punished in England in the 1600s.) But he could live with himself.

How often do we stay on a wrong path too long before we recognize what we need to do? Staying in a toxic marriage, working for a bad boss, supporting a flawed candidate -- at some point the dissonance becomes too much, and we change course, regardless of the cost. The price of staying becomes too high. It may not be ethically or morally wrong, just not right for us. Wearing a sword conflicted with Penn's beliefs, and that mattered to him.

What is it that lets us know, deep down, that our actions don't match our values? And then how do we get the courage to change? The friends we keep can help us either to maintain our illusions or to see through them. That's one reason I cherish my Quaker friends: They are a mirror that reflects me back to myself clearly, even though sometimes I don't like what I see.

Fox did not tell Penn what to do. He probably knew that direction from outside doesn't usually change a person's behavior; real change comes from within. Commandments and rules that don't match one's inner self work only as long as they are enforced from outside. Orders from Fox would been outer direction just as much as the cultural requirement, and no more effective.

We know what our best self needs, no matter how often that little voice gets lost in the noise of living. Spirit doesn't give up; the "hound of heaven" is persistent. It may take decades, but eventually we get the courage to change and the strength to live with the consequences. May we all be so fortunate.