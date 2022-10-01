3A-6

Fordyce 50, Drew Central 24

FORDYCE -- The Redbugs pitched a second-half shutout and scored 29 unanswered points at home, keeping their perfect record in conference play.

Fordyce (4-2, 2-0 3A-6) got three touchdowns from Brenton Sledge and Kriston Belin scored twice from 65 and 70 yards in the second half at Bear Bryant Stadium.

Drew Central (2-3, 0-2) led 12-0, 18-7 and 24-13, but had no answers for the Redbug offense in the third and fourth quarters, losing consecutive games for the first time this season.