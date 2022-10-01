6A-WEST

GREENWOOD 49, GREENBRIER 21

GREENBRIER -- Greenwood (5-1, 4-0 6A-West) put together its latest high-scoring performance in a win over Greenbrier (2-3, 1-2).

Greenwood quarterback Hunter Houston completed 38 of 46 passes for 351 yards, rushed for 27 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Grant Karnes, the state leader in receiving yards, caught 13 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. Bulldogs running back Jake Glover rushed 12 times for 168 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Greenwood outscored Greenbrier 21-0 in the second half.