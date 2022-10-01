HARDING ACADEMY 31, LONOKE 21

LONOKE -- Harding Academy overcame a fourth-quarter deficit and came back to defeat Lonoke.

The Jackrabbits led 21-20 in the fourth quarter thanks to Bradon Allen's touchdown pass to Tanner Starks.

But the Wildcats responded as Owen Miller found Kyler Hoover for a 25-yard touchdown to give his team a 26-21 lead, but the two-point conversion failed.

Harding Academy extended its lead to 28-21 with a safety as Levi Mercer sacked Allen in the end zone.

Kyle Ferrie added a 19-yard field goal to make it 31-21 Wildcats. Ferrie also had field goals of 26 and 24 yards.

Harding Academy led 20-14 at halftime with Miller's 31-yard touchdown pass to Endy McGalliard and Heath Griffin's two-yard rushing score as well as two field goals of 26 and 24 yards, respectively, by Ferrie.

Allen finished with three touchdowns, including two passing, for the Jackrabbits.