Harmony Grove tops Dollarway 53-6

CAMDEN -- The Dollarway Cardinals' defense worked overtime, but failed to stop the Harmony Grove Hornets, who stung the Pine Bluff team Friday by a score of 53-6.

The Hornets, celebrating their homecoming on a cool fall night, moved quickly on the Cardinals (0-5, 0-2 in Conference 3A-6).

The Cardinals kept the Hornets (4-2, 2-0 in Conference 3A-6) from scoring for nearly the first 7 minutes of the game. But Hornets quarterback Caleb Johnson directed a touchdown with 5:06 left in the first quarter. The kick was good, and the Hornets were on the scoreboard, 7-0.

The Hornets wasted no time scoring their second touchdown just 8 seconds into the second quarter.

The Cardinals' defense tried to hold the Hornets, but Johnson was unstoppable on the night. With 9:44 left in the second quarter, Johnson scored another touchdown. The kick was good, and the Hornets led 21-0.

The Cardinals, though, were not going to be shut out in the game.

With 8:35 left in the second quarter, Cardinals junior running back Javion Cain ran 78 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion was no good. The Cardinals were on the board with six points, but that would be all the scoring they did.

The touchdown rattled the Hornets. They fumbled the ball and the momentum returned to the Cardinals, but it was short-lived.

With the clock just under 2 minutes to play in the half, Johnson passed the ball to sophomore running back Damariyon Billingly. He found a wide gap in the Cardinals' defense, running the ball 38 yards into the end zone. The kick was good.

The Hornets didn't let up. With 1:13 left in the second quarter, the Hornets found another hole in the Cardinals' defense and scored another touchdown. The kick was no good.

The Hornets led at halftime 33-6.

The Game Changed When

The Hornets zoomed onto the field after the half on fire and eager to score again.

With 11:17 on the clock, Johnson threw a long pass to Andrew Taylor, who caught the ball and ran it 25 yards into the end zone. The two-point conversion was no good. The score was 39-6.

At 5:37, the Hornets and the Cardinals tangled on the field. Flags flew and both teams received offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

At 5:15 in the third quarter, Johnson intercepted a Cardinals pass and ran for another touchdown. The kick was good, and the Hornets led 46-6.

The Hornets held that score going into the final quarter.

The Cardinals kept the Hornets from scoring for most of the fourth quarter, but with 3:34 left in the game, the Hornets pushed another touchdown into the end zone. The extra point was good.

Next Up

The Dollarway Cardinals play the Fordyce Redbugs at home on Oct. 7. The Harmony Grove Hornets travel to take on the Rison Wildcats next Friday.