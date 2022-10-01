Hazen cruise past Baptist Prep





The Hazen Hornets had too much talent for the home team.

Senior quarterback Luke King and junior receiver Justin Schlenker helped lead Hazen to a 51-0 victory over the Baptist Prep Eagles in 2A-4 Conference play at Eagle Stadium in Little Rock on Friday night.

"When you look at 2A, there are a couple of teams I would put in their bracket, but Hazen is probably at No. 1, absolutely," Baptist Prep Coach Zach Welchman said.

King, 6-2, 210, also plays linebacker for Hazen (5-0, 2-0). He completed 11 of 14 passes for 222 yards, all in the first half. Schlenker had 171 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns on three first-quarter plays as Hazen took command.

"[King] works so hard," Besancon said. "You see what he does out on the field. You see how awesome he is, but he's awesome as a person. He's just a great young man."

On the game's second play from scrimmage, King threw deep to Schlenker for a 44-yard touchdown with 11:14 left in the first quarter.

Next, Schlenker carried for a 52-yard touchdown to give Hazen a 12-0 lead.

"[Schlenker] can go," Hazen Coach Joe Besancon said. "He's special. He has that gear. You give him a little green grass, and he can take it to the house."

After a seven-play, 18-yard drive gave Baptist (0-6, 0-2) its first first down, Schlenker returned sophomore Alex Denman's punt 75 yards for a touchdown. A two-point conversion pass from King to junior receiver Kolton Tosh put Hazen's lead at 20-0 with 1:42 left in the first quarter.

"[Schlenker] is incredibly fast," Welchman said. "He's just a really good athlete. Everything he does, he does really well."

Baptist Prep was held to 137 yards of total offense. Junior quarterback Malachi Jones completed 8 of 19 passes for 47 yards. Junior Nic Middlebrook led Baptist Prep rushers with 23 yards on four carries.

King's 33-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Lardon Adkins gave Hazen a 28-0 lead with 10:22 left in the second quarter.

A 33-yard touchdown run by Braylon Anderson put Hazen's lead at 36-0, and a blocked punt by Anderson through the Baptist Prep end zone gave Hazen a 38-0 with 6:16 left in the second quarter.

Following Anderson's 25-yard return of Denman's free kick, King threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Tosh.

Hazen's scoring was complete with junior Josh Dawson's 15-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

"I'm real proud of my guys," Welchman said. "They fought the whole game. Hazen is incredibly talented."

"[Baptist Prep] is a little down, but they do a good job," Besancon said. "Coach Welchman does a real good job. They're very disciplined. They were just a little bit outmatched."





Hazen’s Josh Dawson (left) breaks up a pass intended for Baptist Prep’s Nic Middlebrook on Friday during the Hornets’ victory over the Eagles in Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Stephen B. Thornton)











