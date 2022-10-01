DEAR HELOISE: I've been helping my 91-year-old mother who has mobility issues. Whenever we went somewhere, she would have a hard time getting in and out of my car, which has plush upholstery, but found it much easier to enter my brother's car, which has leather upholstery. On the leather, she could easily slide in and pivot from a side-facing position to a front-facing position in the passenger seat.

So I bought a vinyl seat cover for my car, but that didn't help because the vinyl was not slick like the leather. Then, it occurred to me that satin is slippery, so I bought some satin fabric that matched my upholstery and fastened it to my passenger seat with upholstery twist pins (the spiral kind). Now, my mom can easily slide onto the seat and pivot to the front. The fabric and the pins cost less than $10.

-- Matty Park, Ventura, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: I put a bottle of frozen water in a zip-top bag and place it in my mailbox during hot days! People really enjoy the cold treat. Be kind to your mail carriers!

-- Rose, via email

DEAR HELOISE: As an avid reader of your column, I've seen practical gift suggestions from fire extinguishers to keeping baking soda handy, as well as other "plan B" savers of the day.

One of my favorite housewarming (or for anytime) gifts is to give homeowners or renters a security key box.

The boxes are super easy to mount, and a spare key can be kept there, easily accessible if needed. We often use our garage door opener to get into the house. But, if the electricity is temporarily out, at least you'll have a way to get in the front door.

Even if thieves try to steal the box, they are virtually impossible to open without a simple four-digit code. I also highly recommend a camera doorbell, which is a bit costly, but well worth the peace of mind.

-- Dr. Z., Maumelle

DEAR HELOISE: First, I want to say that although I am also a senior citizen, I have very good hearing. I agree with the letter in your column regarding all the very loud "music" that is on TV these days and how it overruns what is actually on the program. I've noticed it on several sports programs, too, but also on programs like Wheel of Fortune. When Pat Sajak first comes on, he always makes a comment, but I cannot understand what he's saying because the "background" music is so overpowering. The program producers should take heed of this. I enjoy your column!

-- Jean Price, Bella Vista

