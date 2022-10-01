Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

High school football scores

Today at 3:17 a.m.

Thursday's games

7A-Central

Cabot 41, Little Rock Southwest 0

5A-South

Little Rock Parkview 42, De Queen 0

Friday's games

7A-West

Bentonville 48, FS Southside 14

Bentonville West 41, Springdale 0

Rogers 29, Fayetteville 28

Rogers Heritage 41, Springdale Har-Ber 39

7A-Central

Bryant 43, Jonesboro 14

Conway 35, North Litlte Rock 0

FS Northside 61, LR Central 7

6A-East

Benton 55, Marion 13

El Dorado 56, Searcy 35

Greene County Tech 28, Jacksonville 14

LR Catholic 37, West Memphis 16*

Sylvan Hills 28, Sheridan 27

6A-West

Greenwood 49, Greenbrier 21

Lake Hamilton 60, Van Buren 21

Pulaski Academy 52, Mountain Home 14

Russellville 55, Siloam Springs 14

5A-Central

Joe T. Robinson 42, Vilonia 3

Mills 30, Maumelle 0

Morrilton 38, Watson Chapel 20

Pine Bluff 49, Beebe 14

5A-East

Batesville 35, Paragould 0

Nettleton 49, Brookland 20

Wynne 42, Southside Batesville 21

Valley View 49, Forrest City 0

5A-South

Camden Fairview 21, Texarkana 8

Hot Springs 49, Hope 13

Magnolia 55, Hot Springs Lakeside 28

5A-West

Dardanelle 50, Pea Ridge 35

Farmington 43, Alma 8

Prairie Grove 46, Harrison 40

Shiloh Christian 57, Clarksville 13

4A-1

Elkins 41, Huntsville 0

Gentry 35, Berryville 0

Gravette 31, Lincoln 29

Ozark 42, Green Forest 14

4A-2

Bald Knob 26, Heber Springs 21

Cave City 21, Riverview 7

Harding Academy 31, Lonoke 21

4A-3

Blytheville 47, Jonesboro Westside 7

Pocahontas 35, Gosnell 8

Rivercrest 46, Harrisburg 13

Trumann 32, Highland 13

4A-4

Bauxite 34, Pottsville 14

Benton Harmony Grove 45, Lamar 14

LR Hall 28, Dover 12

Mayflower 33, Cent. Arkansas Christian 14

4A-7

Arkadelphia 54, Mena 7

Malvern 57, Waldron 0

4A-8

DeWitt 35, Hamburg 0

Monticello 28, Dumas 3

Star City 27, McGehee 6

Warren 41, Crossett 14

3A-1

Booneville 48, West Fork 21

Charleston 48, Cederville 6

Greenland 19, Mansfield 13

Lavaca 35, Hackett 6

3A-2

Melbourne 44, Yellville-Summit 0

Newport 44, Salem 28

Perryville 42, Atkins 14

3A-3

Hoxie 55, Palestine-Wheatley 6

Manila 15, Corning 12

Osceola 64, Piggott 0

3A-4

Bismarck 55, Paris 0

Glen Rose 37, Jessieville 0

Magnet Cove 49, Two Rivers 14

3A-5

Fouke 49, Horatio 22

Prescott 55, Junction City 20

3A-6

Camden Harmony Grove 53, Pine Bluff Dollarway 6

Fordyce 50, Drew Central 24

Lake Village 27, Barton 14

2A-1

Conway Christian 34, Hecor 30

Johnson Co. Westside 30, Magazine 28

Mountainburg 38, Decatur 0

2A-2

Clarendon 32, Cross County 6

East Poinsett County 68, McCrory 42

Marked Tree 34, Earle 18

Des Arc at Marianna

2A-3

Dierks 39, Murfreesboro 12

Mineral Springs 66, Lafayette County 30

Mount Ida 28, Poyen 0

2A-4

Carlisle 48, Episcopal Collegiate 21

Hampton 28, Bearden 27

Hazen 51, Baptist Prep 0

Nonconference

Quitman 43, England 22

8-Man

2A-North

Brinkley 50, Augusta 22

Izard County 38, Rector 8

2A-South

Midland 46, KIPP Delta 14

Mountain Pine 52, Hermitage 0

Spring Hill 34, Dermott 0

Woodlawn 50, Strong 20

3A

Cutter-Morning Star 30, Rose Bud 16

Fountain Lake 45, Genoa Central 8

Mountain View 44, Marshall 0

Subiaco Academy 50, Cedar Ridge 0

*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Print Headline: High school football scores

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT