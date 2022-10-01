Hoskins homers as Philly ends five-game skid

WASHINGTON -- Rhys Hoskins hit his 30th home run, Bailey Falter pitched six scoreless innings and the Philadelphia Phillies stayed in position for a National League wild-card spot with a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday in the opener of a planned day-night doubleheader.

The second game was rained out and will be made up as part of day-night doubleheader today.

Philadelphia (84-72) snapped a five-game losing streak that included getting swept in three games by the Chicago Cubs and remained a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild card after the Brewers beat Miami later Friday.

"We're competitive. We care, probably too much at times, but in this game you can't dwell on it for too long," Hoskins said of getting past the sweep. "We're a half-game up. If we continue to win games we're going to be where we want to be."

J.T. Realmuto had two hits and stole three bases, giving him 21 steals and 21 home runs. He is the second 20-20 catcher in major league history after Ivan Rodriguez of the Texas Rangers in 1999 (35 home runs, 25 stolen bases). He also threw our a runner trying to steal.

"He's been everything for us," Manager Rob Thomson said. "Big hits, controlling the running game. The way he runs the game. I've said all along that he should be in the MVP conversation."

BRAVES 5, METS 2 Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back home runs off Jacob deGrom in the second inning and Dansby Swanson later connected off the Mets ace as Atlanta beat New York to move into a tie for the NL East lead.

BREWERS 1, MARLINS 0 Rowdy Tellez drove in the game's only run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and Corbin Burnes (12-8) struck out seven in eight innings.

CARDINALS 2, PIRATES 1 Albert Pujols hit career home run No. 701 as St. Louis came back to defeat Pittsburgh.

CUBS 6, REDS 1 Adrian Sampson threw seven efficient innings, Nico Hoerner drove in three runs and Chicago won their fifth in a row over Cincinnati. Sampson (4-5) gave up 1 run on 3 hits, struck out 6 and walked 2 in his 97-pitch outing.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 9, RED SOX 0 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer homered, Alek Manoah pitched six innings and playoff-bound Toronto beat Boston. Raimel Tapia also connected for the Blue Jays, who clinched an AL wild-card berth Thursday when the Red Sox beat Baltimore.

GUARDIANS 6, ROYALS 3 Jose Ramirez hit a three-run home run and Emmanuel Clase closed for his major league-leading 40th save in Cleveland's victory over Kansas City. Ramirez put AL Central champion Cleveland ahead for good at 4-3 in the sixth inning with his 29th home run of the season. The 404-foot blast to right off Brady Singer (10-5) gave the All-Star third baseman 121 RBI.

ORIOLES 2, YANKEES 1 Aaron Judge didn't come close to hitting his 62nd home run, going 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as Baltimore beat New York. One game after tying the American League home run record that Yankees star Roger Maris set in 1961, Judge struck out in the first inning, singled in the third and walked in the sixth against Jordan Lyles, then was intentionally walked in the eighth by rookie Felix Bautista.

RAYS 7, ASTROS 3 Drew Rasmussen pitched seven effective innings and Tampa Bay clinched a playoff spot for the fourth consecutive season, beating Houston. Tampa Bay extended the longest postseason streak in franchise history and earned a playoff spot for the eighth time, all since 2008. Despite the loss, Houston (102-55) clinched home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs.

TWINS 7, TIGERS 0 Jake Ryan allowed five hits in six innings and Minnesota blanked Detroit, the Tigers' 22nd shutout loss of the season.





Friday’s scores

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado at LA Dodgers, (n)

Arizona at San Francisco, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Texas at LA Angels, (n)

Oakland at Seattle, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, (n)





