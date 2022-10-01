• Cheynne Prevatt's Florida home was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, yet she was game when a woman in Las Vegas issued social-media pleas about her mother, wading into chest-high water to find the 84-year-old, connecting mother and daughter on the phone and enlisting a paddleboard to get mom to dry ground.

• Israel Benites, a resident of the Hideaway trailer park in North Fort Myers, Fla., called it "a good neighborhood; I help people and people help me," after Hurricane Ian cut power, and a host of people rushed to the aid of an ailing man, getting him a squeeze bottle of oxygen, then an extension cord to a generator.

• Walter Harold Mitchell III, whose Washington state business managing cadavers for research shut down, was convicted of 29 counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body after dumping human arms, legs and heads around Arizona, having brought them in his moving van.

• Niall McCarthy, attorney for the family of a woman who died after being served dishwashing liquid instead of juice, sued her caretaker and said, "When you place your loved one in a senior facility, you do not expect it to be one of the most dangerous places in the [San Francisco] Bay Area."

• Tyrone C. Liddell Jr. of Mississippi was sentenced to 30 years in prison with no chance for early release after pleading guilty to fatally shooting his father and grandmother, with the district attorney calling it "beyond tragic."

• Dana Chandler of Kansas will be tried a third time in the killings of her ex-husband and his girlfriend, having been convicted only to have it overturned for prosecutorial misconduct, followed by a hung jury in a second trial, though prosecutors say the circumstantial evidence is overwhelming.

• Donald Patrick of Waukegan, Ill., got shot himself and faces bail of $500,000 on charges of pointing guns at Chicago police officers after climbing a fire escape and entering the building where they were getting SWAT training.

• Gaige Grosskreutz, who survived the shootings by Kyle Rittenhouse at a Wisconsin protest that left two others dead, petitioned to change his name because of continued harassment including death threats.

• Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, is suing a German lawmaker for slander and libel after discussion of a migration deal led to Erdogan being called a "sewer rat."