Inflation measure still high, Fed says

A preferred U.S. inflation gauge remained elevated in new data released Friday, further evidence that the Federal Reserve is contending with a stubborn problem as it tries to choke off the worst inflation in four decades.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation measure, which is produced by the Commerce Department and is the measure the Fed officially targets as it tries to achieve 2% annual inflation, climbed by 6.2% in the year through August. While that was a slowdown from 6.4% in July, it was higher than the 6% economists had expected in a Bloomberg survey.

Details of the report were even more concerning. While price increases have moderated somewhat on an overall basis, that is partly because gas prices have been declining. After stripping out volatile food and fuel prices to get a sense of underlying inflationary pressures, the index climbed 4.9% in the year through August, an acceleration from 4.7% the month before.

And on a monthly basis, the core index picked up by 0.6%, a rapid pace of increase that was the fastest since June.

The data Friday underlined what a rocky road the Fed faces as it tries to guide the U.S. economy toward slower inflation. Consumers continued to spend in August, the Commerce report also showed, suggesting that the economy still has momentum even as central bankers raise interest rates to try to cool demand, slow hiring and eventually weigh down the demand-driven inflation.

To date, Fed policymakers have pushed the central bank's benchmark short-term rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest since early 2008 and up from nearly zero in March.

The Fed now forecasts the benchmark rate eclipsing 4% next year. Central bankers have become steadily more aggressive in their effort to constrain spending and temper inflation amid resilient growth.

"Inflation is very high in the United States and abroad, and the risk of additional inflationary shocks cannot be ruled out," Lael Brainard, the Fed's vice chair, said in a speech Friday.

Brainard later added that "we are committed to avoiding pulling back prematurely."

The Fed has lifted interest rates five times this year, including three unusually large three-quarter point rate increases, and Brainard reiterated that the central bank will need to restrict the economy for some time to make sure it has brought inflation back under control.

But Brainard also emphasized that future rate increases will depend on incoming data, suggesting that the Fed will keep an eye on the economy as it slows down and calibrate its moves accordingly.

RESILIENT CONSUMERS

Consumers spent a bit more in August than the previous month, a sign the economy is holding up even as inflation lifts prices for food, rent and other essentials.

Americans boosted spending at stores and for services such as haircuts by 0.4% in August, after spending fell 0.2% in July, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Yet much of that increase reflected higher prices.

Still, there were signs that rising prices are weighing on shoppers.

Consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, is growing at a weaker pace. It increased at an annual rate of 2% in the April-June quarter. Yet July and August data indicate that spending growth is on track to slow to an annual rate of just 0.5% in the July-September quarter, economists said.

Looking forward, the economy is expected to grow in the third quarter, after shrinking in the first six months of this year. But many economists lowered their forecasts after the Friday spending report and now expect growth will be just 1% or so at an annual rate.

Americans, meanwhile, are saving less to keep up with higher prices. The U.S. saving rate was just 3.5% in August, far below pre-pandemic levels of about 8%, Friday's report said.

CONSUMER PRICES and wages

The latest report on gross domestic product, released Thursday, showed upward revisions to the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index and core measure for the first and second quarters. It also showed a clear slowdown in economic activity in the first half of the year, and a sizable downward revision to real disposable incomes.

Personal income, unadjusted for inflation, rose 0.3% for a second month. Growth in wages and salaries decelerated, rising 0.3% in August, the smallest advance since the start of the year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated last week the central bank's commitment to restoring price stability and indicated the American public will have to endure some pain to return inflation back to target. One key for policymakers is more balance in labor demand and supply that would help ease pressure on wage growth, Powell said.

Reporting a 20% decline in earnings, CarMax Inc.'s latest quarterly results are a glaring example of the mounting headwinds many companies are facing. The used-car dealer reported Thursday that the ability of potential buyers to afford vehicles has become challenging against a backdrop of rising borrowing costs, broad and persistent inflation, and the shift in spending preferences.

A broader gauge of inflation, the Consumer Price Index, which typically runs hotter than the favored consumption expenditures price index, accelerated in August in a broad-based gain.

On a year-over-year basis, consumer prices were up 8.3% in August and basically flat on a month-to-month basis, increasing by 0.1% since July. While Powell has said that the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index is a better gauge of inflation, both measures are watched closely by policymakers.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times, Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News (WPNS) and Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press.