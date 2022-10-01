Iran says 19 dead in separatist attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iranian state-linked media reported late Friday that up to 19 people, including a commander in the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, were killed in an attack by armed separatists on a police base in the eastern city of Zahedan.

It was not immediately clear if the attack, which unfolded earlier in the day as crowds had gathered at a nearby mosque for Friday prayers, was related to the nationwide anti-government protests gripping Iran. The reports did not identify the separatist group.

State TV said armed separatists concealed themselves among worshippers and attacked a police base near the mosque in Zahedan. The state-run IRNA news agency cited witnesses as saying that 19 people were killed and 15 wounded, but there was no official confirmation.

The semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported that the head of the Guard's intelligence department, Seyyed Ali Mousavi, was shot during the attack and later died.

Thousands of Iranians have protested for two weeks over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the morality police over claims of wearing her mandatory headscarf too loosely.

The nationwide demonstrations rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the clerical establishment.

In a separate development, Iran said it has arrested nine foreigners linked to the protests, which authorities have blamed on hostile foreign entities, without providing evidence.

Iran's Intelligence Ministry said the nine foreigners arrested include citizens of Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands and Sweden, IRNA reported. It was not immediately clear if they were Iranians with dual citizenship.

Earlier Friday, the London-based rights group Amnesty International reported it obtained a leaked copy of an official document stating the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces ordered commanders on Sept. 21 to "severely confront troublemakers and anti-revolutionaries."

The rights group claims the use of lethal force escalated later that evening, with at least 34 people killed that night alone. Another leaked document shows that, two days later, the commander in Mazandran province ordered security forces to "confront mercilessly, going as far as causing deaths, any unrest by rioters and anti-Revolutionaries," the group stated.

Amnesty did not say how it acquired the documents. There was no immediate comment from Iranian authorities.

Iranian state TV reported that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the demonstrations began Sept. 17. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 14 dead, with more than 1,500 demonstrators arrested.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists reported Thursday at least 28 reporters have been arrested.