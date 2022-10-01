It's refreshing to see

A few recent letters have complained that specific political cartoonists are "not funny." I've never thought that editorial cartoons were intended to be funny. Rather, they utilize a drawing or a caricature to convey editorial content and opine on current events. An editorial cartoon may or may not be political, and it may use metaphor, allegory, sarcasm, symbols, or other techniques to make a point. This requires the observer/reader to be "in" on the topic being reflected in the cartoon. It also requires the cartoonist to be clear and concise.

I appreciate almost all of the political cartoons included in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Although some of them reflect opinions that are far to the left or right to my own perspective, I like being challenged to ponder the cartoonist's intent ... what is his/her point? I look to the Style section for comic strips and to the Arkansas/Perspective sections for editorial cartoons.

In today's segmented media landscape, it is refreshing to see items that are broad in scope and topic. Thank you!

BETSEY CROW MOWERY

Cammack Village

Work done sloppily

Sarah Sanders' last ad with her son doing chores to earn money and spending it is quite interesting. She shows him doing chores very sloppily and says good job, gives him money, then expounds on Biden's inflation and how she will cut taxes for a pay raise, never mind this has been done over and over without real impact on average people.

But the most interesting part to me is how she says in previous ads that she got her training through having kids. If this is her idea of raising kids, letting him be sloppy with his work, I hate to think what kind of leader she would make. Sloppy work is OK?

MARY JANE NEVILLE

Lowell

Give teachers a raise

I retired six years ago after 45 years in public education with the Little Rock School District. Six years ago it was very difficult to find certified band teachers. We had very few applicants for positions in special education. We worked hard to locate certified teachers for upper-level math courses. Foreign-language instruction was jeopardized when certified teachers in German, Spanish and French retired. Where were the replacements?

Then the pandemic struck and teachers were told to create daily lesson plans for in-person students and those learning via computer from home. In essence, teachers' workloads doubled. Eventually it became obvious this workload could not be sustained. Early dismissal days were created to allow teachers more time for their workload.

Every year educators are held hostage by committees studying health-care costs. Teachers have traditionally been too trusting of legislators' promises of future raises. The story has always been that the state did not have the money. Now our state has an over $1 billion surplus and it is still not the right time to raise teacher salaries to the level of surrounding states. If not now, when?

Parents, you should be worried. Your children may not get calculus instruction or physics classes or any of the AP courses that challenge them. Teachers are retiring as soon as they possibly can. The best and brightest college students are not majoring in education. They can research current salaries and choose professions that will allow them a better standard of living.

Legislators, wake up! You must do everything possible to retain quality teachers. Giving them a significant raise from the state surplus is a step toward stopping the drain. This is not a future problem. Shortages of qualified certified teachers in key academic areas is a current problem. Do your duty to ensure quality instruction in every school district. Give Arkansas teachers a sizable raise. They've been waiting decades.

MARILYN BREWSTER

Little Rock

Invest in education

Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., received a Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness of $183,504. What did she and others say about Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness of $10,000 to $20,000?

A letter-writer stated that there was a difference between the loan forgiveness plans. Loan forgiveness is loan forgiveness. The only difference is the amount. One semester of full classes at the U of A is about $9,600.

The partial loan forgiveness is a good thing. The El Dorado Promise is a great thing. Murphy Oil promised all El Dorado high school graduates financial aid for higher education. I thought such an investment would increase the price of their product above their competitors. I was wrong; cheapest gallon of gas on Baseline Road is Murphy Oil.

Investing in education is worth every penny.

JEFF LAHA

Little Rock