4A-4

LITTLE ROCK HALL 28,

DOVER 12

DOVER – Camron Lytle scored a go-ahead 60-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to catapult Little Rock Hall (1-4, 1-3 4A-4) to its first win.

Jakori Foreman-Carter had two touchdowns, while Miles House had a scoring run for the Warriors, who trailed 12-0 before rallying on the road.

Talvin Leavell scored a touchdown for Dover (2-3, 0-3), which has lost two of its last three games.