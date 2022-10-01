LIVE UPDATES: No. 20 Arkansas hosts No. 2 Alabama

12:36, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Alabama 0

The Crimson Tide cruised down the field on their opening series, but Bryce Young threw into coverage in the red zone and Dwight McGlothern came up with his third pick of the season at the Arkansas 1.

•••

Arkansas won the coin toss and deferred possession to the second half. Alabama will receive the opening kickoff this afternoon. Buckle up.

Pregame

It is a beautiful day in Fayetteville, and weather is perfect for a national showcase game on CBS. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. from Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas has not defeated Alabama since 2006. The Razorbacks' 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide is their longest such streak against any opponent.

Here are a few roster notes from Arkansas' pregame warmups:

• Players not in uniform: Jalen Catalon (shoulder), Taurean Carter (knee), LaDarrius Bishop (knee), Quincey McAdoo and JJ Hollingsworth. It appears McAdoo has a cast/wrap on a hand and wrist, and Hollingsworth's injury is not known.

• Freshman receiver Isaiah Sategna is in uniform today. He was not in uniform for the Missouri State game and did not travel to Arlington, Texas, last week for the Texas A&M game because of an ankle injury.