MAGNET COVE 49, TWO RIVERS 14

OLA -- Quarterbacks Jacob Clausen and Wilson Ballentine led the way for Magnet Cove (3-2, 1-0 3A-4), with each throwing a touchdown pass and running for another in a victory over Two Rivers (2-3, 0-2).

Magnet Cove put up 28 points in the first quarter thanks to two rushing touchdowns by Julius McClellan and one each for Clausen and Hayden Browning. The Panthers added to their tally in the second quarter as Luke Harper caught two touchdown passes, with one coming from Clausen and the other from Ballentine.

Ballentine capped Magnet Cove's scoring in the fourth quarter with a 30-yard touchdown run.