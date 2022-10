MALVERN 57, WALDRON 0

WALDRON -- Jalen Dupree ran for four touchdowns to lead the Leopards (3-1, 1-0) to a win over the Bulldogs (2-3, 0-1) in 4A-7 action.

Quarterback Cedric Simmons threw touchdown passes of 16 and 25 yards to Deylon Caradine as Malvern cruised to a 44-0 halftime lead and cruised. Dupree's scoring runs came from 48, 13, 2 and 23 yards.