Man charged in shooting of vote canvasser, 84

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A Michigan homeowner has been charged with shooting and wounding an 84-year-old woman who was canvassing door to door against a proposed constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion in the state.

Richard Harvey was charged Friday on felonious assault and reckless discharge of a firearm causing injury , Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler said in a statement.

Harvey surrendered to authorities Friday morning and was being held in the county jail.

The state police investigated the Sept. 20 shooting at Harvey's home in Odessa Township, a community about 130 miles northwest of Detroit, and submitted charging recommendations to the prosecutor's office, Butler said.

Harvey was being represented by a public defender, who has not responded to a message seeking comment.

The canvasser, Joan Jacobson, told investigators that she was asking a woman at the home to vote against Proposal 3 in November when she was told to leave. On Thursday, Jacobson told The Detroit News that she was headed to her car when she "heard a shot" and "felt some pain."

Jacobson said she then drove to a local police station and was later treated at a hospital.

Harvey, 74, told WOOD-TV that he shot Jacobson accidentally while she was arguing with his wife and he told Jacobson numerous times to leave their property.

Harvey said he fired a warning shot at a tree with his wife's .22-caliber rifle. He said the woman continued "ranting and raving" and waving a clipboard.

"I'm thinking she's going to smack Sharon with it," Richard Harvey said. "So without thinking, I went to club it away with the rifle and my finger was still in the trigger guard. It went off and hit her."

Jacobson, a long-time volunteer for Right to Life of Michigan, said she never waved her clipboard.

The Associated Press was unable to find a telephone number Friday for Harvey.

Abortion rights would be constitutionally guaranteed in Michigan if Proposal 3 passes Nov. 8. A 1931 state law makes it a crime to perform most abortions, but the law was suspended in May and a judge this week struck it down as unconstitutional.