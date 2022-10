3A-3

Manila 15, Corning 12

CORNING -- The Lions dug their way out of a 12-0 first-quarter hole, scoring a go-ahead touchdown pass from Felipe Lozano to Trey Platz with 19 seconds remaining to edge the Bobcats on their home turf.

Mason Mullen, who scored a 33-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to get Manila (2-4, 2-0 3A-3) on the board, intercepted Corning (1-5, 0-2) in the third quarter and had a 69-yard run in the fourth to set up the Lions' game-winner.