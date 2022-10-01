Mass shooting survivors see hope

LAS VEGAS -- It's been five years since a gunman rained bullets into an outdoor country music festival crowd on the Las Vegas Strip. The memories don't fade, they sharpen, William "Bill" Henning said as he prepared for ceremonies in Las Vegas marking the date of the Oct. 1, 2017, massacre.

"Chaotic and unreal," he recalled. "A human stampede. People were bleeding and screaming and running. We all got separated. We didn't know who was alive. That was the most difficult."

He's now part of a survivor community thousands strong, one that's helped him sort through the horror of what happened during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 850 were injured among a crowd of 22,000.

In the years since, the drumbeat of mass shootings has continued at schools in Uvalde, Texas, and Parkland, Fla.; grocery stores in Buffalo, N.Y., and Boulder, Colo.; bars in Dayton, Ohio, and Thousand Oaks, Calif.; a city building in Virginia Beach, Va. and a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Meanwhile, the debate over gun laws in the U.S. rages on, including a renewed challenge to the federal regulation sparked by the Las Vegas shooting.

The massacre is part of an uptick of shootings with especially high numbers of people killed, said James Fox, a professor of criminology, law and public policy at Northeastern University in Boston. Five of the nine mass shootings in modern U.S. history with more than 20 people killed have taken place since 2016 -- starting with the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., and continuing through the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Fox oversees a database maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University that tracks mass killings involving four or more people slain, not including the perpetrator. The information is drawn from media reports, FBI data, arrest records, medical examiners' reports, prison records and other court documents.

Watching the steady stream of shootings in the U.S. is tough for survivors, said Tennille Pereira, director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

"I think the big thing for Las Vegas is to be able to share with those other communities that healing does occur and that there is hope," Pereira said.

For people like Henning, part of that hope has been the bond formed with other survivors. The retired computer technician suffered a knee injury while escaping that required surgery, but his family made it out without being struck by gunfire.

Many in Las Vegas won't name the man who police said fired 1,057 bullets from 32nd floor windows of the Mandalay Bay resort during a span of time now memorialized in a Paramount documentary called "11 Minutes."

"We don't want to give him any more power," Pereira said. "In this survivor population, words matter. ... We try not to use the word 'victims.' We try to use the word 'survivor.'"

Police and the FBI concluded that Stephen Paddock acted alone, meticulously planned the attack and intentionally concealed his actions. He amassed a cache of 23 assault-style rifles in his hotel room, including 14 fitted with bump stock devices that help the weapons fire rapidly.

Officials said they never identified a clear motive for the attack.

Shortly after the shooting, the Trump administration banned bump stocks under the same federal laws that prohibit machine guns.

The ban has survived several court challenges. But a federal appeals court in New Orleans revived a case there in June, the same day the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a ruling expanding gun rights.

Meanwhile, in Las Vegas, survivors are working toward a permanent memorial on a corner of the former Las Vegas Strip festival ground.

A sunrise remembrance ceremony is scheduled tonight at the Clark County Government Center. The names of those killed will be read 10:05 p.m. -- the time the shooting started -- at a downtown Las Vegas Community Healing Garden.

FILE - People visit a makeshift memorial honoring the victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas, on Nov. 12, 2017. Five years after a gunman killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more at a country music festival in Las Vegas, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the massacre is now part of a horrifying increase in the number of mass slayings with more than 20 victims, according to a database of mass killings maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)



FILE - Investigators load a body from the scene of a mass shooting at a music festival near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Five years after a gunman killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more at a country music festival in Las Vegas in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the massacre is now part of a horrifying increase in the number of mass slayings with more than 20 victims, according to a database of mass killings maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)



FILE - Personal belongings and debris litters the Route 91 Harvest festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino after an Oct. 1, mass shooting in Las Vegas, on Oct. 3, 2017. Five years after a gunman killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more at a country music festival in Las Vegas in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the massacre is now part of a horrifying increase in the number of mass slayings with more than 20 victims, according to a database of mass killings maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

