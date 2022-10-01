4A-4

Mayflower 33, Central Arkansas Christian 14

Backup quarterback Frankie Fennel stepped up to lead Mayflower (2-3, 1-2 4A-4 to a win over Central Arkansas Christian (1-5, 1-3) in North Little Rock.

He rushed for 175 yards and 3 touchdowns, and he passed for 73 yards and one touchdown to lead the Eagles' attack against the Mustangs.

Jaden Robinson led the Eagles with 184 rushing yards, 18 receiving yards and 1 touchdown. The Eagles totaled 445 yards of offense in the win.

Defensively, Jamar Anderson had a team-high 12 tackles along with an interception for the Eagles.