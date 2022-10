MELBOURNE 44, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 0

YELLVILLE -- Behind Trey Wren's five touchdowns, the Bearkatz (5-0, 1-0) cruised to a 3A-2 victory over the Panthers (4-1, 0-1).

Wren completed 10 of 11 passes for 236 yards. Nathan Woodall added three receptions for 98 yards, two of them for touchdowns

Chayse Beene and Logan Seay each had nine tackles for the Bearkatz.