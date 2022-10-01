Mills dominates Maumelle

A strong defensive showing -- including three interceptions by Jbrae Shaw -- allowed the Mills Comets to shut out the Maumelle Hornets 30-0 in a chippy 5A-Central Conference game Friday night at Mills.

One of Shaw's interceptions was returned 85 yards for a touchdown in the second half.

"I keep telling people he is a special player'' Mills Coach Cortez Lee said. "I can't say it enough. I have been saying all along how special that young man is. I just don't have much more to say but people should already know that by now."

Shaw also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Achilles Ringo in the first quarter that gave Mills (6-0, 4-0) an early 8-0 lead.

"I thought we played OK,'' said Lee. "We sputtered a little bit, but outside of that we executed. The defense played well, I was proud of the effort."

The Comets took the lead when Ringo, a strong-armed junior who was 8 of 19 for 176 yards, connected with Shaw on a fourth-down pass from the 20. Derrick Murrdock ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

The Comets fumbled on their next possession on the Hornets' 26 but added to their lead when QJ King ran in from the 16 with 3:58 to go in the first quarter. Murrdock's second conversion run made it 16-0.

But that was all of the scoring until the midway in the third quarter with Shaw's interception return.

Play turned sloppy for the next 18 minutes, marred by turnovers, penalties and spirited play.

Maumelle, playing without a quarterback, ran a variation of the Single Wing with the ball snapped directly to running backs Trevon Rawls, who ran for 161 yards on 28 carries, Jaylan Joiner, Jaiden Worsham and Jason Barber. The Hornets ran for 158 yards and ran 66 plays to the Comets' 38.

The Hornets (2-3, 0-3) were 1 of 11 passing for negative 3 yards with Ryan White grabbing two interceptions and Anton Pierce getting another.

"We want our defense to be our calling card,'' said Lee. "At the end of the day, if your defense is playing hard and getting stops for you and making turnovers, you are going to have a chance to win."

After White's second interception, the Comets added another touchdown on a run by Ringon and the two-point conversion by Kameron Dunbar to wrap up the scoring.