MONTICELLO 28, DUMAS 3

MONTICELLO -- Touchdown runs from Jontavian Lambert and Blaine Hayden in the third quarter broke open a close game and led the Billies (2-3, 1-2) to a 4A-8 Conference win over the Bobcats (1-4, 0-3).

Lambert scored from four yards out and Hayden's touchdown run was from 26 yards. Brooks Bowman opened the Monticello scoring with a 2-yard run in the second quarter as the Billies led 7-3 at halftime.