2A-3

MOUNT IDA 28, POYEN 0

MOUNT IDA – Drayton Standridge rushed 20 times for 150 yards with a touchdown in a shutout for Mount Ida (3-1, 1-0 2A-3).

Standridge also had 21 tackles for the Lions, who were coming off a bye week and had dropped their previous game on Lavaca on Sept. 16. Jacob Woodfield had 170 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Chandler Perkins finished with 12 tackles for Mount Ida.