3A-2

NEWPORT 44, SALEM 28

SALEM – Chris Young ran 16 times for 202 yards and 4 touchdowns as Newport (4-2, 2-0 3A-2) ran to victory.

Dejai Marshall was 10-of-16 passing for 189 yards in the win for Newport. Kylan Crite had 4 catches for 128 yards and a score for the Greyhounds.

Aabel Robinson had 10 tackles and blocked a punt for a touchdown, and B.J. Elston chimed in with 11 tackles as well for Newport.