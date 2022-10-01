Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Criswell, Scott; Kevin Anderson, mayor of Fort Myers, Fla.; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster; Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Criswell, Rubio, Scott. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Criswell; Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press