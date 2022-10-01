Sections
Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Charles Greigo, 33, of 24797 Faulhorn Drive in Crestline, Calif., was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Greigo was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Clinton Glenn, 60, of 17651 Main St. in Gentry, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Glenn was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Billy Johnson, 26, of 485 Jackson St. S.E. in Gravette, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Johnson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Sulphur Springs

• Jehiel Middleton, 57, of 117 Black Ave. in Sulphur Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Middleton was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

