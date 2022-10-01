BASEBALL

Braves, Morton reach deal

The Atlanta Braves have reached a deal with starting pitcher Charlie Morton on a $20 million, one-year contract for 2023 with a $20 million club option for 2024 that does not include a buyout. Morton, 38, is 9-6 with a 4.29 ERA in 30 starts this season. The right-hander went 14-6 with a 3.34 ERA in 33 starts to help the club win the World Series last year. The two-time All-Star has compiled a 23-12 record and a 3.80 ERA with Atlanta since the start of last season, and his 416 strikeouts are third-most in the NL. The deal was reached Friday. His contract this season is $20 million. Morton's 200 strikeouts this season are fifth-most in the NL, and he is one of just three pitchers in Atlanta franchise history to log at least 200 strikeouts in multiple seasons.

GOLF

Two share lead in Jackson

Mackenzie Hughes thought he had a chance to be picked for the Presidents Cup because of his putting. The strength of his game helped carry him to a 9-under 63 on Friday and a share of the lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. Hughes birdied his last two holes at the Country Club of Jackson to catch Thomas Detry of Belgium, who played in the morning and had a second straight 67. They were at 10-under 134, one shot ahead of Sepp Straka (66). Hughes ended last year at No. 39 in the world, but the Canadian slipped enough this year that he needed to rely on a captain's pick for the Presidents Cup matches in Charlotte, N.C., where Hughes now lives. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is at 3-under and tied in 46th. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) missed the cut at 1-under. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) finished at even par. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) finished at 1-over. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) finished at 5-over.

Putting pays off for Hull

Charley Hull has forced herself to work a little harder on the putting and she saw it pay off Friday with eight birdies in her round of 7-under 64 to take the 36-hole lead in The Ascendant LPGA in The Colony, Texas. Hull seized control with four birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn and led by two shots over Xiyu "Janet" Lin (68) and Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, whose eagle-birdie finish gave her a 67. Thitikul can go to No. 1 in the women's world ranking by winning for the second consecutive week on the LPGA Tour. They played in the morning and caught the better side of the wave at Old American Golf Club with moderate wind. The course remained bouncy, however, making it difficult to take on the pins. Hull, a 26-year-old from England, managed just fine and relied on her putting. That's what she least likes to practice at home, instead preferring to improve through playing as many as 36 holes a day. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) is tied for 15th with a 4-under 138. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) is at 1-under and tied for 28th. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) is at 3-over and tied for 64th. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) missed the cut at 5-over. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) finished at 8-over.

Mansell in front by 2 shots

English golfer Richard Mansell stood up to bad weather to shoot a stunning 4-under 68 on the Old Course and open a two-shot lead halfway through the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Friday. Mansell carded five birdies and a single bogey to post the lowest round of the day and climb to 10 under par as strong winds and heavy rain made life difficult for the players at all three host courses. Swede Alex Noren was alone in second place on 8 under following his 69 at Kingsbarns, and Dane Niklas Norgaard Moller and Frenchman Antoine Rozner were tied for third after 74s at St Andrews and Carnoustie respectively.

FOOTBALL

Pats' QB out vs. Packers

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was ruled out for Sunday's game at Green Bay despite making a surprise return to the practice field. Jones was in uniform Friday with his injured left ankle wrapped tightly as he moved gingerly during the brief portion of the workout open to media. It was his first time on the practice field after sitting out the first two sessions of the week. But he was listed as a non-participant in the workout on the official injury report. Coach Bill Belichick said earlier in the week that if Jones couldn't go, veteran backup Brian Hoyer would start in his place against the Packers.

Winston listed as doubtful

Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton is preparing to square off with Kirk Cousins again in London. Dalton is expected to start after Jameis Winston was listed as doubtful for New Orleans' game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Dalton took first-team snaps again Friday with Winston missing a third consecutive practice because of a back injury. The team's injury report listed Winston (back/ankle) as doubtful for the NFL's first international game of the season, while wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), offensive guard Andrus Peat (concussion) and safety Marcus Maye (rib) were all ruled out.